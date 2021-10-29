Navigating the world of fitness and figuring out where to start can be intimidating –– but it doesn’t have to be.

Find Where You Fit is an online fitness guide that connects the Columbus community to fitness opportunities around the city, Lindsay Goodman, owner of the platform, said. Through monthly online guides and information about fitness-related events around Columbus, Goodman said she aims to showcase fitness opportunities for community members to try out until they feel they are right where they belong.

“Columbus has the most rich, diverse selection of fitness,” Goodman said. “I sort of took it as my mission to start getting out in the community, trying as many things as I can and telling stories, hoping that people can get connected to where they feel they can be successful.”

On the first of every month, Find Where You Fit posts an online guide to upcoming fitness events in the Columbus area, Goodman said. The site highlights recurring fitness classes, one-time events and Find Where You Fit exclusives, which have included dance battles, cycling for pride and working out with pumpkins.

Goodman said she founded Find Where You Fit in 2018 and hosts about one event per month to keep the local fitness community motivated and consistently trying something new.

“I really just believe that everyone deserves to find a place where they can be active and feel both empowered and comfortable in that space,” Goodman said.

Charles Gibson, an inspirational speaker and self-employed fitness instructor through Charles Gibson Fitness, will be instructing this month’s Find Where You Fit event, “Fall Fitness on the Farm,” at 9 a.m. Saturday. Gibson said he has been teaching fitness classes for over two decades, including numerous methods of training such as spinning, kickboxing, yoga and TRX, a specialized form of suspension training.

“We are going to use a pumpkin as our weight and as our resistance, and I’m hoping for people to challenge themselves and do something they’ve never done before,” Gibson said. “You are going to be around some like-minded, positive people who are looking to do something for themselves and for others.”

Goodman said the event will be held at Harrison Farms in Groveport, Ohio, and Find Where You Fit will be donating a portion of the proceeds to Flying Horse Farms charity, which provides camp experiences to children with critical illnesses. Tickets for the event can be purchased through Eventbrite.

“My mission is to inspire hope and change in people through fitness,” Gibson said. “It’s important that we invest in our health.”

Goodman said it can be intimidating to get started in fitness when there is so much out there to try. However, she said she aims to guide people on their journey to a healthier lifestyle by making the process less intimidating.

“My goal is to make everything safe, approachable and fun,” Goodman said. “The number one goal beyond all that is to make everyone feel welcome and included in whatever we are doing.”