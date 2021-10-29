With five days until the election, officials are putting out the call for poll workers.



The office currently has 3,867 people signed up to work the polls on Election Day — which is well over the Franklin County Board of Election’s target — but they still need more workers in certain areas of the county, Aaron Sellers, public information officer for the board, said.

According to the poll worker’s training guide published by the Franklin County Board of Elections, positions that need to be filled include roster judges who determine whether voters are voting with a regular or provisional ballot, provisional judges who deal with paper ballots and voting machine judges who deal with voting machines and assisting disabled voters.



According to an Oct. 13 statement from the Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, over 27,000 Ohioans have signed up to volunteer on Election Day, just under half the number of those who served in last year’s election — 56,789.



“Last year Ohioans stepped up in record numbers to serve as poll workers, showing the world the patriotism and can-do sense of public service our state has always exemplified,” LaRose said in the statement. “As this year’s important November election approaches, we’re still a long way away from ensuring a full complement of poll workers to staff our thousands of polling locations across the state.”

Sellers said poll workers begin early at 5:30 a.m., an hour before polls open, and end at 7:30 p.m. when the polls close.



“It’s a long day,” Sellers said. “But we get a lot of volunteers, especially those who believe it’s their civic duty.”



Sellers said poll workers are paid up to $183.72 — with pay varying based on workload — for their services.

But Ronald Holmes III, president of Ohio State’s College Democrats chapter, said the amount isn’t enough.



“Poll workers get paid the day of the election for working, but it’s barely above minimum wage,” Holmes, a fifth-year in political science, said. “A better incentive for students would be better education about the importance of civil engagement and why poll workers are needed.”



Holmes said his organization understands the time commitment that comes with being a poll worker, but encourages students to get involved.



“We have expressed to our members in the past the ability to work as poll workers, but understand the commitment to do so on Election Day may be a lot when it comes to working a job and class schedules,” Holmes said.



Harrison Siders, political director for Ohio State’s College Republicans chapter, said the College Republicans typically do not recruit poll workers.



“It’s sort of difficult for us because so many of us work on campaigns,” Siders, a second-year in political science, said. “So we’re usually making phone calls instead, trying to get certain candidates elected.”



Sellers said anyone who wants to get involved can visit here or call 614-525-5393 for more information. Individuals who want to volunteer must be registered to vote in Franklin County, be willing to attend a training session and have reliable transportation, and cannot be convicted of a felony.