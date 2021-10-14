The midpoint of Ohio State’s fall semester has arrived, leaving many desperate for a small reprieve from their classwork.

Yet, Emily Ward, a fourth-year in international business, said she has two assignments and three group projects due during the four-day fall break, no longer allowing for the break she had anticipated.

Despite the pressure to complete assignments, Ward said she has promised herself Friday off — although the thought of incomplete school work looms over her head.

“I need one day to kind of recoup and rest my mind a little bit,” Ward said. “It’s going in the back of my mind the whole time I’m on break, but I’m going to try my best to kind of relax that one day.”

Although her one class was canceled this week with the professor’s intention for students to use the time for their group project, Ward said she still feels it was not enough.

“She definitely gave us an opportunity to meet and discuss beforehand, but I just think it wasn’t really like the first priority in her mind to necessarily give us a full break,” Ward said.

Ward said her motivation is “so minimal,” and she wishes the few days off were not solely viewed as a time of enjoyment.

“I wish it was something like more about a mental health day and a time to really reset and recharge,” Ward said. “That way you’re ready to take on the remaining part of the semester.”

Andrew Martin, interim associate executive dean for undergraduate education, sent an email to instructors of the College of Arts and Sciences Monday, reminding them that the goal of fall break is to serve as a time of rest from academics.

“It’s important that students and instructors are able to have the time to rest and recharge, and we reminded all instructors of the purpose of fall break,” Martin said in an email. “The expectation is that no assignments are due over the break.”

Despite some of colleagues doing differently, William Eveland, professor of communication and political science, said he decided to halt all assignments for his students over the break.

“I would certainly see it as inappropriate, if someone had an assignment that you literally had to do over break, and that it was a meaningful assignment,” Eveland said. “I do think students should have that time free, if they wish, for vacation, visiting family or whatever the case may be.”

Eveland said the schedule of his communication class happened to perfectly coincide with the timing of the break, and he acknowledges other professors may want to keep from interrupting the flow of their classes.

As class attendance dwindles through the semester for various reasons, Eveland said the break is important for students.

“I think everybody needs these breaks,” Eveland said. “We’ve been going gangbuster for about eight weeks — seven weeks — something like that. So, I hope that it does rejuvenate students.”