Walgreens, a national convenience store and pharmacy, will set up shop on High Street across from Ohio State’s campus, as reported by Columbus Business First Friday.

Its new storefront, located at 1782 N. High St., was formerly occupied by clothing retailer Urban Outfitters. Urban Outfitters relocated to Easton Town Center over the summer.

The Walgreens, which will be positioned between 13th and 14th avenues, is expected to open in April 2022, according to Columbus Business First.