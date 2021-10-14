The Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State’s new inpatient hospital project has received recognition for its environmental safety efforts.

As a part of Ohio State’s Framework 2.0, the medical center is constructing an inpatient hospital east of Cannon Drive. The hospital was awarded the Green Bonds designation for its commitment to sustainability and will receive $600 million in funding, according to an Oct.1 post on the Office of Business and Finance website.

“The Green Bonds designation means the inpatient hospital will meet robust energy efficiency standards,” Kurt Kauffman, capital finance director in the Office of Business and Finance, said in an email.

The design follows standards to increase energy efficiency, reduce water usage, use enhanced commissioning and includes many other eco-friendly features in order to fit sustainability guidelines to qualify for the distinction, Ragan Fallang, executive projects manager for Facilities Design and Construction, said in an email.

“The inpatient hospital will have significantly lower energy use than other hospitals,” Fallang said. “The building is constructed with materials that are sourced based on sustainability criteria.”

Kauffman said the university worked with an approved verifier that was accredited by the Climate Bonds Initiative in order to apply for the designation.

University spokesperson Dan Hedman said in an email the university is committed to constructing sustainable buildings, many of which have received the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification.

“We will build and operate better-performing facilities and a more sustainable physical environment while driving advancement towards the university’s sustainability goals,” Hedman said.

The new inpatient hospital is scheduled to open in 2026, and the 1.9 million-square-foot building is the largest single facilities project the university has ever undertaken, Hedman said.

“[The inpatient hospital] will enhance a unified Ohio State Wexner Medical Center campus providing leading-edge research, outstanding clinical training and world-class patient care,” Hedman said.