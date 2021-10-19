After spending all of last season in the AP Top 25, the Ohio State women’s basketball team finds themselves in the rankings once again ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The Buckeyes will enter the year tied for No. 17 in the AP preseason poll — sharing the spot with Georgia Tech.

Ohio State is one of five Big Ten teams ranked inside the top 25, including No. 4 Maryland, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Iowa and No. 11 Michigan — with Michigan State receiving 63 votes.

Leading the poll are No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 UConn and No. 3 Stanford, who won the national championship last April.

Head coach Kevin McGuff’s team finished a shortened 2020-21 season with a 13-7 record and No. 22 ranking. The team started the season winning 12 of their first 14 games, earning them a season-high No. 11 ranking in early February.

Although the Buckeyes lost their two leading rebounders to the transfer portal this offseason, they return 10 players to the roster. Among those returnees are their three backcourt starters, junior guards Jacy Sheldon and Madison Greene and senior guard Braxtin Miller.

Ohio State will open the 2021-22 season Nov. 10 against Bucknell in the Schottenstein Center.