Following a tie and a loss to Indiana and Rutgers last week, Ohio State women’s soccer looks to bounce back when it faces Michigan State on the road Sunday.

Both the Buckeyes (7-5-1) and Spartans (8-1-3) are coming off ties last week, with Michigan State drawing against Nebraska 2-2. Where the Buckeyes and Spartans differ is that Michigan State also added a win, beating Iowa by a score of 2-1 to make their conference record 3-1-2.

Senior forward Kayla Fischer said she understands the challenge that Michigan State brings on the pitch.

“In years past they have been unpredictable,” Fischer said. “It’s important that our team is ready for anything, so whatever they throw at us we’ll be in the right spot.”

The Buckeyes currently have a record of 2-2-1 in Big Ten play and with only five matches remaining in the season, time is of the essence for Ohio State to string a few conference wins together.

However, unlike past weeks, the Buckeyes square off with only one opponent, which allows for extra time to prepare and rest before their bout with Michigan State Sunday.

Head coach Lori Walker-Hock said she knows the importance of this week, especially after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

“We want to keep our players fresh,” Walker-Hock said. “This is a long season for almost half of this team.”

While Walker-Hock stressed the importance of rest in weeks like these, she also pointed to the importance of coming back mentally prepared for the stretch run of the season.

“Right now, we are focused in on the intensity of our final action,” Walker-Hock said. “Whether that’s the final save, pass or shot, there needs to be an intensity and purpose to it. We need to own it.”

The Buckeyes have been competitive all year long, but have lost many games in tight contests, going 3-2 in matches in which they were tied at halftime.

Michigan State is no easy team to turn the tide on, as it is currently No. 5 in the Big Ten in shots with 220 as well as No. 5 in saves — tallying 47 saves and a save percentage of .855.

Walker-Hock pointed to Michigan State’s talented roster as a distinct challenge for Ohio State.

“They have great athletes that come from tremendous clubs. That gives them a strong foundation,” Walker-Hock said. “There is no easy game in the Big Ten this year.”

The Buckeyes seek to take down the Spartans on the road at 1 p.m. in East Lansing, Michigan, before returning home next week for a two-game homestand.