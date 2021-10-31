The Ohio State women’s soccer team looks to continue its hot run into Big Ten tournament play this weekend as the Buckeyes travel to take on No. 18 Purdue Sunday at 3 p.m.

In their past three games, the Buckeyes (9-7-2) scored seven points to allow them a No. 7 rank in the Big Ten Tournament, giving them the opportunity to go out and compete for a conference title.

The Buckeyes have not lost since their last match against Purdue (13-3-2) Oct. 14 when they lost a tough overtime match 1-0.

As the Buckeyes look to avenge that previous loss to Purdue, senior defender Talani Barnett pointed to the buzz around the team heading into the postseason match.

“There is a lot of energy this week,” Barnett said. “We played a hell of a game last time, and now we want to show them that we can beat them.”

The Boilermakers are coming off of their best regular season in program history, as well as their highest seed in the Big Ten tournament at No. 2.

“For us it’s another chance to play a quality side, I think when we play teams that want to play soccer we show up and play our best,” head coach Lori Walker-Hock said..

Purdue is led by redshirt senior forward Sarah Griffith, who leads the Big Ten in goals with 14. Griffith is relentless in her attack as she also sits at the top of the conference in shots and shots on goal.

Her contributions has helped Purdue’s offense to the third-best spot in the conference in scoring, putting in 33 goals in the regular season.

The Buckeyes have been tested all year long, competing in many high-stakes games against seven teams ranked in the top 25, beating three of them.

The Buckeyes also had to battle the greatest opponent of a season: injuries.

Walker-Hock stressed the concept of adapting and adjusting, something she gives credit toward coaching during the pandemic.

“Learning how to adapt and adjust like we did during COVID has carried over to this season,” Walker-Hock said. “There’s no panic on this team, we just adjust. It’s been a great mojo, and I hope we can keep playing as long as we can.”

If the Buckeyes can secure a win Sunday, they will play the winner of Penn State (11-6) and Michigan (12-3-3), Nov. 4 at 4 p.m.

But first they will have to avenge their most recent loss against Purdue at 3 p.m. Sunday in West Lafayette, Indiana, which will broadcast on Big Ten Network.