The No. 9 Ohio State women’s volleyball team won 3-1 over Michigan State in the Covelli Center Sunday to stay undefeated on its home court.

Michigan State (9-12) entered the match with a 2-9 record in the Big Ten Conference, which put them at 10th place in the standings. Ohio State (18-4) swept the Spartans in the teams’ last meeting Oct. 8 in East Lansing, Michigan.

“I think any win in the Big Ten right now is a big one,” head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said. “We know Michigan State has good pieces and they are a good team, so being able to win that match in four after some runs that they went on, I think that’s a big statement for our team.”

Michigan State was the first to take a lead in set one after a kill by sophomore outside hitter Sarah Franklin, 6-3. However, three-consecutive blocks by Ohio State tied the set at 7-all. A spectacular dig by senior defensive specialist Hannah Gruensfelder kept the Buckeyes’ momentum going to lead 11-9.

A block by senior middle blocker Naya Gros, followed by multiple errors by the Buckeyes, forced Ohio State to take a timeout at 19-15. Following the break, the Buckeyes got within one point after a service run by Gruensfelder, 20-19. The remainder of the set was point-for-point until the Buckeyes closed out set one, 26-24.

Ohio State took a quick lead in set two after a solo block and a kill by senior outside hitter Mia Grunze, 7-5. However, Michigan State was able to take back the lead after tough serving by junior outside hitter Biamba Kabengele to force a Buckeyes timeout, 14-10.

After the timeout, the Spartans continued to have the momentum and forced the Buckeyes to take their second timeout at 18-11. Ohio State came out of the break fighting with a service ace by freshman defensive specialist Sydney Taylor to get back within four points, 18-14. However, it was not enough and the Spartans took set two, 25-15.

It was back-and-forth to start set three until a service ace by Gruensfelder put the Buckeyes in the lead and forced a Spartans timeout at 10-7. Out of the break, a dump by freshman setter Julia Bishop helped put Michigan State within one point, 13-12.

The set was tied at 16-all until another Gruensfelder service run put Ohio State up 18-16 and forced Michigan State to take its second timeout. Following the break, the Buckeyes kept the momentum with back-to-back blocks, 22-16. Two-consecutive kills by senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales helped Ohio State take set three, 25-16.

Both teams came out fighting in set four, going point-for-point until an attack error by the Buckeyes put the Spartans up, 10-8. Michigan State returned the favor with an attack error of its own to give Ohio State the lead 13-11 and force a Spartans timeout.

After the timeout, back-to-back aces by sophomore middle hitter Rylee Rader widened the Ohio State lead, 18-14. However, more attack errors by the Buckeyes forced Ohio State to take a timeout, 19-18. Following the break, the Buckeyes were rejuvenated from an incredible rally to win the match, 25-22.

“I think we had a couple rough moments there throughout the game, but we stuck together, we fought hard,” Gonzales said. “Every person had a role today, like the bench was great. Every person on the court all played a big role, so I’m just really proud of how much we fought.”

The Buckeyes look to continue getting production from their pins as they move forward in a tough back half of Big Ten play, Oldenburg said.

“Our pins need to be able to go for it and I felt like they were taking big swings in those moments, and that needs to continue against top-ranked opponents,” Oldenburg said. “We need to go risk a little bit and continue just creating those opportunities for ourselves.”

Ohio State will be back at home to face No. 11 Minnesota Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Covelli Center.