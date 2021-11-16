Silk Sonic’s debut album is as smooth as its name, presenting listeners with a treasure trove of luscious vocals, lively instrumentals and a whole lot of nostalgia.

Magic happened when Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak stepped into the studio for their debut duo project, “An Evening With Silk Sonic,” released Friday. Opening with a James Brown-inspired count-in, disco claps and an introduction from the album’s narrator, funk legend and Parliament-Funkadelic bassist Bootsy Collins, listeners are brought right into the action of the early ‘70s –– kicking drums, thumping bass, dreamy chord progressions and all.

The album is a no-skipper. Running at just over 31 minutes, the short project is bursting with color and movement, leaving predictability in the past for this duo.

Mars has been topping the charts since the 2010s, making his mark through naturally intimate and rich vocals that sound like he’s singing just on the edge of his vocal range. It’s mind-blowing that his voice is still so smooth on top of all of his in-song pleading.

Although .Paak is considered to be more of a rapper, this project clearly highlights his vocal capabilities. In a 2016 interview with NPR, he explained that the dot in front of his last name “stands for detail,” which is evident in his contributions to this deliberate project.

“Leave the Door Open,” the duo’s first single released March 5, pairs soft, crooning falsetto with punchy belting –– a Mars speciality. Serving as the first project for both Mars and .Paak since 2016 and 2019, respectively, this return was no less than groundbreaking.

Picking up where Mars left off with his last album, “24K Magic,” slap bass is coupled with humorous, rowdy lines in “Fly As Me.” The boisterous track brings a contemporary sound that parallels artists such as Kool & The Gang and James Brown.

In comes “After Last Night (with Thundercat and Bootsy Collins),” which is an entire production. On top of dreamy glockenspiel chimes and the wiggly bass of Thundercat, the tight harmonies send chills down the spine.

The whole album follows the ups and downs of infatuation. “Smokin Out The Window” introduces heartbreak, but with plushness that makes being duped in a relationship seem romantic.

The only sad ballad on the record is “Put On A Smile,” but the duo manages to make sure it does not drag. Reminiscent of Marvin Gaye’s “Distant Lover,” the rolling drums and down-on-my-knees-pleading vocals ground the track.

“777” comes in hot as a standout track. The distorted guitar on top of kicking drums make it clear that this is a .Paak song, but Mars gets his fix with some horns and tambourine during the chorus.

Switching the setting to the roller rink, “Skate” is a flirty, light summer anthem. The instrumentation on this track is full and varied, but does not take away from the floatiness of the verses.

Rounding out the album is “Blast Off,” an Earth, Wind & Fire-esque track. The angelic harmonies pair beautifully with the dreamy imagery created by the lyrics.

The art of the throwback is not an easy feat, especially when going for a cohesive album, but this highly anticipated project did not disappoint. Mars and .Paak skillfully place the cherry on top of this ‘70s spaceship with attention to detail and a wholly unique sound.

Rating: 5/5