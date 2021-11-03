The Beauty Boost has expanded beyond its Columbus roots to 17 different cities, with women across the country looking to make a difference in each other’s lives.

The Beauty Boost is an online platform dedicated to women’s health and wellness Rachel Kerr, the company’s founder, said. Kerr founded the company in 2015 in search of something more personally fulfilling than a desk job. She said The Beauty Boost works with venues in Columbus and in cities such as Austin, Cincinnati and Louisville to offer events for women in each city.

“Our mission is to help women feel empowered, healthy and beautiful through the different events and experiences that we put on,” Kerr said.

Kerr said each of its four types of events — weekend retreats, fitness events, empowerment workshops and social events — serve a different purpose.

Weekend retreats include daily workouts and activities such as hiking and paddleboarding, and fitness events offer workout classes through different venues. Empowerment workshops help women feel more connected to their passion and purpose and social events provide an opportunity to get out of the house through activities such as book clubs and clothing swaps, Kerr said.

“It doesn’t matter which event people come to in these categories,” Kerr said. “They still are going to be around the same type of people that we attract — kind, self-developing, with shared goals and values.”

Kate Watson, a brand ambassador for The Beauty Boost and five-year member, said being a part of the community has changed her life.

“The Beauty Boost inspires women who are looking for something more in their life,” Watson said. “Whether it be more friendship, more health, more self-improvement, more happiness –– just more.”

The Beauty Boost will be hosting a “Taste of Fitness Sampler” at Strongwater Food & Spirits Nov. 14 at 9:30 a.m. The event will consist of four back-to-back workouts from various fitness studios, a health and wellness experience station, and local businesses and vendors such as Jane + Willow boutique and Oliver & Winn Candle Co.

“It’s a way to bring the fitness world together, not compete,” Kerr said. “[It’s] to give people a tasting of various styles of workouts, to try new studios and to shop locally and spotlight the small businesses that are in our community.”

Watson said she is glad to have gotten involved with The Beauty Boost, as it offers a community based on friendship and support, as well as an environment for personal growth, which are both valuable to her.

“I like to constantly try and strive for improvement in my life, and I have definitely gotten that since being a part of The Beauty Boost,” Watson said. “I can say that my whole life has changed because of it. It’s had a very heavy impact, in the best way.”