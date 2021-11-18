Football season tickets will go on sale for the 2022 season Tuesday, but they’ll come with new prices.

Ohio State plans to implement a new Per-Seat Contribution model for next season, lowering the cost of some season-ticket plans to as low as $559, which is a decrease from the previous lowest cost of $710, according to a Thursday release. Single-game ticket costs for Zones 5 and 6 in Ohio Stadium, mostly in the C Deck, will also be reduced.

“We are looking for more opportunities for our fans to experience Ohio State games, and lowering ticket prices is a way to accomplish that,” athletics director Gene Smith said in the release.

Student season tickets will remain at $34 per game. The 20 percent discount for faculty and staff in per-seat contribution zones will also continue.

The new pricing model will allow just over 52 percent of seats in Ohio Stadium to have an annual per-seat cost of $250 or less, according to the release.

Additionally, the change will allow for one-third of current season-ticket holders to pay less for their previous seats, the release stated.

Season-ticket holders who’ve not paid an annual Buckeye Club contribution in the past will be subject to do so moving forward, according to the release.

The Buckeyes will open the 2022 season Sept. 3 against Notre Dame before going on to host Big Ten foes Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.

“We have an outstanding home schedule next year,” Smith said. “We want to help as many fans as possible experience Ohio Stadium and the energy and traditions associated with Ohio State football.”