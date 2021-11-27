No. 2 Ohio State will be without the services of key depth pieces in its offensive backfield and its defensive back end against its archrival No. 5 Michigan Saturday.

Senior cornerbacks Sevyn Banks and Demario McCall are both inactive, thinning the depth of a young secondary, while graduate running back Master Teague III is out after returning from injury last week against Michigan State.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller III is also inactive, pushing freshman Quinn Ewers up a rung in the depth chart.

The full status report is below:

Unavailable

WR Kamryn Babb

DB Sevyn Banks

RB Marcus Crowley

DB Jantzen Dunn

DE Tyler Friday

LB Palaie Gaoteote IV

DE Darrion Henry-Young

DB Jakailin Johnson

DB Jaylen Johnson

LB Cade Kacherski

DB Demario McCall

DL Jaden McKenzie

LB Mitchell Melton

OL Harry Miller

QB Jack Miller III

DE Noah Potter

DB Josh Proctor

TE Gee Scott Jr.

RB Master Teague III