No. 2 Ohio State will be without the services of key depth pieces in its offensive backfield and its defensive back end against its archrival No. 5 Michigan Saturday.
Senior cornerbacks Sevyn Banks and Demario McCall are both inactive, thinning the depth of a young secondary, while graduate running back Master Teague III is out after returning from injury last week against Michigan State.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller III is also inactive, pushing freshman Quinn Ewers up a rung in the depth chart.
The full status report is below:
Unavailable
WR Kamryn Babb
DB Sevyn Banks
RB Marcus Crowley
DB Jantzen Dunn
DE Tyler Friday
LB Palaie Gaoteote IV
DE Darrion Henry-Young
DB Jakailin Johnson
DB Jaylen Johnson
LB Cade Kacherski
DB Demario McCall
DL Jaden McKenzie
LB Mitchell Melton
OL Harry Miller
QB Jack Miller III
DE Noah Potter
DB Josh Proctor
TE Gee Scott Jr.
RB Master Teague III