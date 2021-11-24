Ohio State’s 56-7 win over then-No. 7 Michigan State Saturday coupled with then-No. 3 Oregon falling to then-No. 23 Utah 38-7 helped push the Buckeyes to No. 2 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings.

The Buckeyes moved up for the first time since Week 11 — when then-No. 3 Michigan State fell to unranked Purdue — but still found themselves behind No. 1 Georgia Tuesday. No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati round out the top four teams in the playoffs.

The Ducks — who beat Ohio State Week 2 — fell to No. 11 after their loss to the Utes.

While Ohio State sits atop the Big Ten, the rest of the conference ranks as follows: No. 5 Michigan, No. 12 Michigan State, No. 14 Wisconsin, and No. 16 Iowa.

The battle between the No. 2 Buckeyes and No. 5 Wolverines will carry Big Ten East title and CFP implications. The Game kicks off at noon on Fox Saturday.