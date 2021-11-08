A few words to describe No. 5 Ohio State’s victory against Nebraska: white knuckling, nerve-racking and edge-of-your-seat action.

There were moments where it looked like the Cornhuskers were going to add their name to the laundry list of upsets in college football this year.

It wasn’t exactly the prettiest performance from the Buckeyes in their 26-17 escape in Lincoln, Nebraska, but here is what they showed on the gridiron Saturday.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba sets reception record

Following a disastrous strip sack on Ohio State’s final scoring drive that was recovered by redshirt freshman center Luke Wypler, the Cornhuskers called a timeout to set up a 2nd-and-21.

To save the drive, redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud linked up with sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a five-yard gain.

At the time, Buckeye fans were probably wondering how Ohio State would pick up the third and long, but that was Smith-Njigba’s 15th catch of the game, breaking former wide receiver David Boston’s single-game receptions record.

Smith-Njigba broke out for an incredible 15-catch, 240-yard, one-touchdown performance, compensating for the loss of junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson who missed Saturday’s game with an injury.

This shouldn’t be a surprise, as the Rockwall, Texas, native led the Buckeyes in receiving yards the previous two weeks, nearly eclipsing the century mark in both contests.

Smith-Njigba ranks third in the Big Ten and 13th in the country with 888 yards on the year.

Garrett Wilson’s status moving forward

About an hour and a half before kickoff, news broke that Wilson was out with an undisclosed injury.

Head coach Ryan Day said postgame that Wilson’s injury is “day-to-day” and that he hopes to “get him back for next week.”

Smith-Njigba assumed the No. 2 receiver role, as the Buckeyes’ offense saw rotations for the third spot. Sophomore wide receiver Julian Fleming moved into the starting lineup, as he rotated with freshmen Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. splitting snaps in Wilson’s absence.

The impact of Wilson not being on the field is obvious, but Stroud still made do. TheEmpire, California, native eclipsed 400 yards for the third time this season on 36-for-54 passing.

Questionable play-calling from Ryan Day

Not many complaints can be said for Day, who has called plays his entire Ohio State head coaching career.

He’s 31-3, having yet to lose to a conference opponent, while leading an offense that is second in total offense and scoring offense.

Saturday was a different story, though.

Ohio State’s final drive is where the issue comes into play.

On a first-and-10 play on Nebraska’s 34-yard line, Stroud dropped back and was strip-sacked by Cornhuskers sophomore linebacker Garrett Nelson. Had it not been for a heroic effort from Wypler to recover the loose ball, Nebraska would have been set up for a potential game-tying drive at midfield.

The question to be asked is: why didn’t Day elect to run the ball in that situation?

The Buckeyes had finally established the run game — freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson gained over one-third of his total yards on the ground and junior running back Master Teague III moved the chains with a 2-yard run on second and 1.

With a fresh set of downs, Ohio State could have ran the ball and forced Nebraska to use all three of its timeouts, as picking up a first down after that would have put the game on ice.

The loss of yardage didn’t come back to bite the Buckeyes as graduate kicker Noah Ruggles made a 46-yard field goal to put the game out of reach, but if he had missed and the Cornhuskers went on to win, who knows the magnitude of the conversation surrounding Day’s play-calling on that drive?

Noah Ruggles: A weapon

Ruggles lined up a 46-yard field goal with 1:29 left in the fourth quarter. A conversion puts the game out of reach and a miss gives Nebraska a chance to tie.

The ball was snapped, held and drilled between the uprights with the wind in his face that ranged anywhere as low as 6.9 mph to as high as 9.2 mph on the day.

That was his fourth made field goal and, according to Ohio State football sports information director Jerry Emig, was the first time in program history in which a kicker made four kicks in back-to-back games.

Day said postgame that Ruggles has “become a weapon” for the Buckeyes, especially in the close games they have played the past two weeks in which his made field goals have been the difference between winning and losing.

Ruggles has yet to miss a kick this season, going 15-for-15 on field goals and 49-for-49 on extra points.

TreVeyon Henderson’s miraculous streak comes to an end

Henderson’s stat line may have looked a little down for his standards, averaging almost eight yards per carry entering Saturday, but he still had a good day with 92 yards on 21 carries.

There was one huge void that he is not used to seeing in his stat line, though: a goose egg in the touchdown column.

Nebraska became the first team all season to keep the Hopewell, Virginia, native out of the end zone, snapping his incredible run of scoring a touchdown in every game to start his college career.

Henderson is still tied for fifth in the country with 15 touchdowns in 2021, looking to find a familiar home in the end zone against Purdue who has allowed at least 23 points in each of the last three games.