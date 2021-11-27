With a 10-yard receiving touchdown late in the fourth quarter against No. 5 Michigan, freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson broke a 19-year-old program record.

Henderson scored his 19th touchdown of the season, breaking former running back Maurice Clarett’s previous Buckeyes freshman record set in 2002. It was his second touchdown of the game, having scored a 1-yard run earlier in the fourth quarter.

Henderson began the season with a score in the first eight games of his Buckeyes career. He also set Ohio State’s single-game freshman rushing record against Tulsa with a 270-yard, one-touchdown performance in Week 3.