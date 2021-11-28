Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller III announced Sunday that he will leave Ohio State and enter the transfer portal.

In his two seasons in the program, Miller was primarily a depth piece at quarterback and served as the Buckeyes’ third-string option for much of the 2021 season. An OVI arrest Nov. 5 sent him further down the depth chart behind freshman Quinn Ewers. Miller was inactive for Ohio State against Michigan Saturday.

“I would like to thank everyone for accepting me since the first day I thought about coming to Ohio State. I have decided to leave Ohio State and look at opportunities available for me to play the game I love,” Miller said in a tweet. “I will always love my brothers and my coaches and wish them great success, but for me it is time to get on the field.”

Miller appeared in five games with the Buckeyes, completing 7-of-14 attempts for 101 yards while adding 22 yards and a touchdown on the ground.