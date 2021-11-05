Ohio State suspended redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller III following a reported arrest Friday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested Miller and charged him with operating a vehicle while impaired, according to a statement from the Department of Athletics. Miller has since been released from custody and will be expected to appear in court.

Miller, a former four-star recruit from the class of 2020, joined Ohio State a season ago, playing in two games with one touchdown. He’s played in four games in 2021, splitting duties as a backup with freshman Kyle McCord.

The full statement from the Ohio State Department of Athletics is below:

“Ohio State University student-athlete Jack Miller was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol officers Friday morning and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired. Miller was released from custody and issued a summons to appear in court from the OVI. He has been suspended from the football team.”