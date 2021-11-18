Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller III pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless operation of a vehicle Thursday and will be required to pay a $150 fine.

Miller was initially arrested for impaired driving Nov. 5, just a day prior to Ohio State’s road game against Nebraska. An additional charge for driving in marked lanes was dropped by a judge Thursday, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Prior to his court date Thursday, Miller was serving a suspension by the Ohio State football program stemming from his initial arrest. According to NBC4, Miller’s attorney said he will appeal to Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day to lift his indefinite suspension.

Miller has played in four games this season, largely as the third-string quarterback behind redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud and freshman Kyle McCord.