No. 19 Purdue entered Columbus as a dangerous threat to any College Football Playoff top five team, but the No. 4 Buckeyes felt no pressure from the Boilermakers — cruising to an easy 59-31 win.

The Boilermakers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) were 2-0 against top five teams heading into Saturday’s contest, but Ohio State (9-1, 7-0 Big Ten) got out to a quick start on both sides of the football to secure the blowout win.

The Buckeyes scored on their first eight possessions, including every one of their drives in the first half.

As Ohio State’s offense found the end zone with ease, it also racked up 624 total yards behind sound performances from both its rushing and passing attacks.

Pacing Ohio State’s offensive onslaught was junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who scored three first-half touchdowns. Wilson racked up 10 receptions for 126 yards, while finding the end zone three times through the air and once on the ground — a 51-yard rumble to the end zone on a jet sweep.

Helping Wilson to his big day was redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed 81.5 percent of his passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns.

Purdue redshirt senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell matched Stroud’s production, tossing for 390 yards and four touchdowns behind a completion percentage of 76.9 percent.

While Wilson made an impact both through the air and ground, sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the Buckeyes in receiving yards with 139 on nine catches. Smith-Njigba also added a touchdown reception.

Smith-Njigba became the first Buckeyes’ receiver to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards on the season with his performance Saturday.

Senior wide receiver Chris Olave added nine catches for 85 yards and a score.

On the ground, freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson burst free for 98 yards and two scores. Henderson now sits one touchdown away from tying Maurice Clarett’s freshman touchdown record.

Henderson’s play was supported by redshirt freshman running back Miyan Williams, who churned up 117 yards on 14 carries.

The Buckeyes’ defense and special teams played a key role in helping Ohio State to its offensive scoring output. The offense benefitted from two Boilermakers’ fumbles, including one on a kickoff during which graduate wide receiver Chris Booker lit up Purdue fifth-year wideout Jackson Anthrop, giving Ohio State the ball at the Boilermakers’ 12-yard line.

Although the Buckeyes caused multiple Boilermaker turnovers, their defense struggled to keep Purdue’s offense at bay.

The wide receiver duo of juniors David Bell and Milton Wright saw solid production against the Ohio State secondary. Bell snagged 11 catches for 103 yards, while Wright hauled in seven receptions for 98 yards and a score.

Tasked with covering this dynamic duo, freshman cornerback Denzel Burke led the Buckeyes with 11 tackles.

Ohio State’s pass rush, which had seen improvements in recent weeks, was largely silenced by Purdue’s experienced front. O’Connell did not find himself on the turf once throughout Saturday’s contest.

The Buckeyes return to action Nov. 20 when they host No. 7 Michigan State at noon. The game will be televised on ABC.