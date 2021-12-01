After a blowout loss in The Game to their rival Michigan, the Buckeyes dropped from No. 2 to No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday.

Ohio State held playoff position for three weeks until they fell to the Wolverines — who took over the No. 2 spot from the Buckeyes. With conference championships looming, No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Cincinnati are currently slated to play for the CFP National Championship with one ranking remaining.

The Buckeyes rank second in the Big Ten — behind the Wolverines — and ahead of No. 11 Michigan State and No. 13 Iowa.