With a 43-yard score in the first quarter Saturday, senior wide receiver Chris Olave became the Buckeyes’ all-time receiving touchdowns leader.

David Boston previously held the record from his playing days that spanned from 1996-98. Olave broke Boston’s 23-year-old record with his second score of the day against Michigan State.

Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud connected with Olave on a post route over the middle of the field, and the receiver had plenty of space to make it to the end zone.

Olave now has 13 receiving touchdowns, which is the most of any player in the country.