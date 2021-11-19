Junior offensive lineman Harry Miller will reportedly miss the rest of the 2021 season due to a lower-leg injury.

Austin Ward of Lettermen Row was first to report that No. 4 Ohio State will be without the services of Miller. The 6-foot-4 lineman was expected to be the starting center at the beginning of the season, ultimately missing time with an undisclosed injury.

Miller was limited during spring practice due to surgery that repaired a torn labrum.

Miller started seven games in 2020, largely at guard while Josh Myers played center. He manned the middle of the line against Michigan State last December when three Buckeyes were unavailable.

Redshirt freshman Luke Wypler has filled Miller’s absence, starting all 10 games this season.