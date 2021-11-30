Ohio State’s defensive and special teams units were well-represented Tuesday, as six players were named to All-Big Ten teams by the conference’s coaches and media.

Graduate defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was the only Buckeye to be named to the All-Big Ten first team honors by both the coaches and media, leading the team with 5.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss.

Garrett headlined an Ohio State defensive line that also saw defensive ends senior Tyreke Smith named to the coaches’ second team and media’s third team and junior Zach Harrison landing on the media’s second team and coaches’ third team. Smith accounted for five tackles for loss and three sacks, while Harrison added three sacks and seven tackles for loss.

The Buckeyes’ secondary also had multiple players named to all-conference teams, led by coaches’ second-team and media third-teamer, sophomore safety Ronnie Hickman. Hickman led the Buckeyes in tackles by a wide margin, collecting 96 — 42 more than the next player — to finish with the seventh-most in the Big Ten.

Freshman Denzel Burke landed on the coaches’ third team, while picking up honorable mentions by the media. Burke led the Buckeyes with 11 passes defended, finishing tied for third in the conference.

On special teams, graduate kicker Noah Ruggles picked up second-team honors by both the coaches and media. Ruggles connected on 94.7 percent of his field goals, while hitting all 68 of his extra point attempts.

Cornerbacks senior Sevyn Banks and junior Cam Brown alongside graduate defensive end Antwuan Jackson and freshman kick returner Emeka Egbuka picked up honorable mentions from both the coaches and media. Egbuka’s 166 yards against Maryland Oct. 9 were the most in a single game among all Big Ten kick returners during the regular season.

Sophomore linebackers Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg earned honorable mentions from the media, in company with sophomore safety Bryson Shaw and defensive tackles junior Taron Vincent and freshman Tyliek Williams.

All-Big Ten offensive players will be unveiled Wednesday at noon on Big Ten Network.

The complete list of Buckeyes honorees among the coaches and media selections is below:

All-Big Ten Defense

DL Haskell Garrett – First Team (Coaches, Media)

DE Tyreke Smith – Second Team (Coaches), Third Team (Media)

DE Zach Harrison – Third Team (Coaches), Second Team (Media)

DB Denzel Burke – Third Team (Coaches), Honorable Mention (Media)

DB Ronnie Hickman – Second Team (Coaches), Third Team (Media)

DB Sevyn Banks – Honorable Mention (Coaches, Media)

DB Cameron Brown – Honorable Mention (Coaches, Media)

DL Antwuan Jackson – Honorable Mention (Coaches, Media)

LB Steele Chambers – Honorable Mention (Media)

LB Tommy Eichenberg – Honorable Mention (Media)

SAF – Bryson Shaw – Honorable Mention (Media)

DL Taron Vincent – Honorable Mention (Media)

DL Tyleik Williams – Honorable Mention (Media)

All-Big Ten Special Teams

K Noah Ruggles – Second Team (Coaches, Media)

KR Emeka Egbuka – Honorable Mention (Coaches, Media)