Behind a big day in the receiving game, one Buckeye has rewritten the record books.

Sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught 15 receptions against Nebraska Saturday, breaking the previous record of 14 held by David Boston set in 1997.

Smith-Njigba’s heightened presence Saturday came as a result of junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson’s absence, who missed his first game of the season. Wilson was unavailable Saturday for an unspecified reason.

Smith-Njigba more than doubled his previous career high of seven catches, set against then-No. 12 Oregon in Week 2.