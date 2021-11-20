Fifteen Buckeyes are unavailable ahead of their final home game of the season, including senior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV and freshman wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
While the loss of Gaoteote hurts No. 4 Ohio State’s depth at the linebacker position, Egbuka’s absence leaves the Buckeyes without its starting kick returner.
Graduate running back Master Teague III is available to play for the second time in the back-half of the season.
Senior cornerback Sevyn Banks is the lone game-time decision.
The full status report is below:
Game-time decision
DB Sevyn Banks
Unavailable
WR Kamryn Babb
RB Marcus Crowley
DB Jantzen Dunn
WR Emeka Egbuka
DE Tyler Friday
LB Palaie Gaoteote IV
DE Darrion Henry-Young
DB Marcus Hooker
DB Jakalin Johnson
DB Jaylen Johnson
DL Jaden McKenzie
LB Mitchell Melton
OL Harry Miller
DE Noah Potter
DB Josh Proctor