Fifteen Buckeyes are unavailable ahead of their final home game of the season, including senior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV and freshman wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

While the loss of Gaoteote hurts No. 4 Ohio State’s depth at the linebacker position, Egbuka’s absence leaves the Buckeyes without its starting kick returner.

Graduate running back Master Teague III is available to play for the second time in the back-half of the season.

Senior cornerback Sevyn Banks is the lone game-time decision.

The full status report is below:

Game-time decision

DB Sevyn Banks

Unavailable

WR Kamryn Babb

RB Marcus Crowley

DB Jantzen Dunn

WR Emeka Egbuka

DE Tyler Friday

LB Palaie Gaoteote IV

DE Darrion Henry-Young

DB Marcus Hooker

DB Jakalin Johnson

DB Jaylen Johnson

DL Jaden McKenzie

LB Mitchell Melton

OL Harry Miller

DE Noah Potter

DB Josh Proctor