The Buckeyes head into enemy territory without one of their top targets in junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Wilson is one of 14 inactive players for Ohio State Saturday and one of two additions to the status report.

While Ohio State loses one of their top targets in the passing game, the Buckeyes’ running game is shored up with the return of graduate running back Master Teague III.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller III is also inactive after he was arrested for OVI Friday.

The full status report is below:

WR Kamryn Babb

RB Marcus Crowley

DB Jantzen Dunn

DE Tyler Friday

DL Darrion Henry-Young

DB Jakailin Johnson

DB Jaylen Johnson

DL Jaden McKenzie

LB Mitchell Melton

OL Harry Miller

QB Jack Miller III

DL Noah Potter

SAF Josh Proctor

WR Garrett Wilson