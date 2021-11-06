The Buckeyes head into enemy territory without one of their top targets in junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Wilson is one of 14 inactive players for Ohio State Saturday and one of two additions to the status report.
While Ohio State loses one of their top targets in the passing game, the Buckeyes’ running game is shored up with the return of graduate running back Master Teague III.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller III is also inactive after he was arrested for OVI Friday.
The full status report is below:
WR Kamryn Babb
RB Marcus Crowley
DB Jantzen Dunn
DE Tyler Friday
DL Darrion Henry-Young
DB Jakailin Johnson
DB Jaylen Johnson
DL Jaden McKenzie
LB Mitchell Melton
OL Harry Miller
QB Jack Miller III
DL Noah Potter
SAF Josh Proctor
WR Garrett Wilson