With just under eight minutes to go in the first half Monday, sophomore guard Eugene Brown III lunged forward and intercepted a pass between two Indianapolis players.

Brown ran across the court before he planted at the restricted area and slammed a dunk into the basket. His confidence in taking just two dribbles after the steal and prior to the dunk showed the comfort he’s developing since becoming a Buckeye in 2020, and Brown said it simply comes with practice.

“We’ve been in practice, putting in hard work, working in the offseason,” Brown said. “Just putting that sweat equity out there gives you the little bit of confidence that you need and comfort to go out there and do what you do.”

The Georgia native shot a game-best 85.7 percent from the field and led all scorers with 15 points, including a 3-of-4 mark from beyond the arc. Brown also brought down seven rebounds and made a steal over the course of his 21 minutes during No. 17 Ohio State’s exhibition win over the Greyhounds.

Monday’s outing was an encouraging performance for the 6-foot-6 guard, who averaged 1.2 points per game on 35.1 percent shooting from the field a season ago. The strides he’s making, though, didn’t come easily over the summer.

Brown said he “had a lot to come back through” during the offseason, including a battle with COVID-19. To see himself produce arguably his best game as a Buckeye was significant to him, he said.

“Honestly, it meant a lot, to be honest,” Brown said. “It was a little bit of a different offseason for me. But, to get out there and be able to play those big-time minutes and help my team win, it just felt great.”

Brown spent a majority of Monday’s contest as a wing on the outsides of the perimeter, and he certainly played the part. His three 3-pointers would’ve tied his career-high, set Dec. 19, 2020.

While Brown showed improvements in his game compared to last season, head coach Chris Holtmann said it wasn’t as abundantly clear during Ohio State’s closed-door scrimmage with Ole Miss Oct. 24.

“Gene really struggled in the first scrimmage. I just didn’t feel like he played as aggressively as he needed to play,” Holtmann said. “I thought tonight — and I’m not thinking offensively, just in general — he had a much better energy and aggressiveness, granted the competition was different. I thought he did some good things.”

Brown figures to factor into Ohio State’s rotation likely in a bench role, slotting behind veteran forwards senior Justin Ahrens and redshirt senior Justice Sueing, and perhaps Penn State transfer and graduate guard Jamari Wheeler.

Despite the crowded room, the competition sparks motivation within the second-year Buckeye. Brown said he doesn’t let any single game impact his confidence, and that he’s just going to get after it again in the gym as soon as he can.

“It’s competitive practice, so, of course, we’re going at each other because everyone wants to play,” Brown said. We’re battling each other, competing. It honestly just makes us a better team in general, making each person better.”