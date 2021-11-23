Following their first loss of the season to unranked, in-state rival Xavier, the Buckeyes rebounded down south Monday.

Freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr. hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 0:03 remaining, helping Ohio State (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) win over No. 21 Seton Hall (3-1, 0-0 Big East) 79-76 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Seton Hall tied the game with 0:14 to go after graduate guard Jamir Harris stole the ball and laid in the tying bucket. Ohio State went 5:31 without a field goal before Johnson’s game winner.

“I just didn’t want them to set their defense. I wanted to get the last shot,” head coach Chris Holtmann said. “Meechie made a heck of a play. He’s a gutsy kid, man. I just didn’t want them to set their defense.”

The Pirates chiseled the lead further in the game’s final minutes, pulling within two in the final 90 seconds. Holtmann was also called for a technical foul at 7:52 remaining, allowing graduate guard Bryce Aiken to make a pair of free throws and pull the game 63-61.

Junior forward E.J. Liddell scored a game-high 28 points on 8 of 17 scoring. He shot a perfect 10 for 10 from the free throw line while hauling in six rebounds.

“I think his commitment to his fitness has been his biggest growth area right now,” Holtmann said. “My man’s like me, he loves some cookies, so I think the biggest thing is he has taken his nutrition, his diet and his fitness. He’s in the best shape of his life.”

The Buckeyes fell out of the AP Poll following their road defeat to the Musketeers, and Holtmann cited Ohio State’s increased need for toughness going forward. Meanwhile, the Pirates entered the Top 25 after taking down then-No. 4 Michigan in Ann Arbor Tuesday.

Ahrens set a new season-high 17 points, jumping to a 4 of 4 mark from 3-point range. He finished 5 of 8 from distance and shot 62.5 percent.

Ohio State catapulted a 19-4 run over the latter portion of the opening half to take a 40-35 lead into the locker room.

Both teams traded leads in the early minutes of the game, with the Pirates’ largest lead extending to five points with 9:04 left in the first half. However, Seton Hall then shot 3 of its next 14 from the field.

Senior forward Jared Rhoden led Seton Hall with a career-high 29 points.

“It was a heck of an atmosphere,” Holtmann said. “Really good tournament down here.”

Ohio State now looks ahead to Wednesday, when it will play the winner of Monday’s matchup between California and No. 23 Florida. Tip time is 8:30 p.m.