Over his 47 years as a head coach, Mike Krzyzewski and Chris Holtmann have had a few interactions with one another.

Krzyzewski holds one of the most decorated coaching careers in college basketball, known throughout the sport as “Coach K.” He’s earned berths in 35 NCAA Tournaments, 12 Final Fours, five National Championships and three Olympic gold medals at the helm of the USA National Team.

The success “Coach K” kindles across both regular season and tournament play is unparalleled compared to others, as his 97 March Madness wins are most of any program, so anytime Holtmann is around Krzyzewski, he relishes it.

“I’ve sat with him a few times on the road and I had good conversation,” Holtmann said. “Anytime I get a chance to talk to guys like that, whether it’s Tom [Izzo] in the Big Ten or a number of guys, you’re always trying to pick those guys’ minds.”

“Coach K” is also the winningest coach in college basketball history with 1,177. In early June, Krzyzewski announced he’d retire at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Blue Devils are celebrating Krzyzewski’s final season on a high note, as they earned the top spot in the latest AP poll following their victory over then-No. 1 Gonzaga Friday. Holtmann said he believes the Duke team coming to Columbus Tuesday is “one of the more gifted teams” he’s coached against.

“He’s had an amazing and legendary career. I think, in my mind, he’s one of the very best coaches and leaders in any sport,” Holtmann said. “You marvel at what he’s been able to accomplish in his career.”

Tuesday’s matchup will mark Krzyzewski’s fifth matchup against Ohio State, a team which he’s locked at 2-2 in previous meetings. The Buckeyes last met Duke when the teams were ranked No. 4 and No. 2, respectively, in 2012, dropping a 73-68 game and an eight-point halftime lead.

Holtmann said he anticipates excitement from his Buckeyes squad, something junior forward E.J. Liddell expressed also. Liddell said he doesn’t expect either team to take the other lightly, and he’s eager with the level of competition to come.

“This is probably the best team we’re going to play all season,” Liddell said. “They’re ranked No. 1 right now, so I’m looking forward to the competition and competitiveness that we’re going to bring tomorrow night.”

Despite the No. 1 ranking and undefeated record, senior forward Justin Ahrens said he doesn’t think either accolades brought about an extra edge in Ohio State’s practice.

“Duke has always been a highly reputable school, always got a good program. I think that along with the No. 1, that definitely adds to it,” Ahrens said. “We’ve been working hard, getting ready to prepare for this game.”

Ahrens said the Buckeyes have no extra fuel in their fire ahead of their date with Duke and Liddell echoed a similar sentiment. He said the Buckeyes’ approach will be like any other game they play.

Playing the top team in college basketball will be a challenge, nonetheless, in addition to the fact that Krzyzewski will be on the other sideline. But, Ohio State has historically done well against No. 1 teams, winning seven of its last 10 games.

The combination of novelties surrounding Ohio State’s next game — playing Duke, hosting the No. 1 team and the final season with “Coach K” as head coach — will make Tuesday’s contest a must-watch.

“It’s coach K’s final season. I feel like everybody knows how big of a deal this is,” Liddell said. “It’s exciting but we don’t approach this game any differently than another game just because we want to go out there and compete and win every single chance we get.”