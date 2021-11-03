Three Democrats — including Ohio State alumnus Nick Bankston, Commissioner of Ohio Latino Affairs Commission Lourdes Barroso de Padilla and incumbent Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin — won seats in Columbus City Council Tuesday.

The team defeated former WSYX-TV (Channel 6) and WCMH-TV (Channel 4) reporter Tom Sussi. Hardin won with 29 percent of the vote, followed by Bankston and Barroso de Padilla each with 27 percent, according to the Franklin County Board of Elections.



Sussi, an independent candidate endorsed by the Franklin County Republican Party, walked away with around 15 percent of the vote.



In a tweet, Hardin said voters selected a city council that will “make this city work for all of us.” He also referenced the city electing its first Latina councilmember,Barroso De Padilla.

In the tweet, Hardin mentioned Columbus’ support on the ballot for investment in parks and public health, rather than Issue 7, which he called a “ponzi scheme.”

Issue 7, which was unsuccessful in Tuesday’s contest, was a ballot measure to establish an Energy Efficiency, Energy Conservation and Clean Energy Education and Training Fund. It would have taken $87 million from the city’s general fund, which the city uses to fund day-to-day expenses.



According to the Franklin County Board of Elections, 86 percent of voters rejected the measure.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Sussi said he will not run for public office again — saying the process is “too dirty and corrupt.” He said he will instead expand upon his reporting efforts in the area.