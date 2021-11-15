With the change of seasons, another football season begins to dwindle and signifies one thing for all Buckeyes: The Game is upon us.

This year marks the 116th matchup between the University of Michigan and the Ohio State University, with the rivalry dating all the way back to 1897. Many people, including students, have picked sides and even let their fandom choose what school they attended.

“It was not the main reason by any means, but sports has always been a big part of my life and continues to be now,” Haleigh Shafer, a third-year in marketing, said. “My love for OSU went beyond academics. This intense rivalry and the atmosphere of game days in Columbus was something I knew I wanted when looking at school during my senior year of high school.”

The same could be said for students at Michigan as they were raised on the rivalry and the dominance Michigan has on the all-time record — holding a 58-51-6 advantage.

However, with the continued success of the Buckeyes in the 21st century, many Ohio State students have not seen the might of Michigan that dominated the rivalry in the 20th century.

“My earliest memory was when I was still in high school and my sister was going to Ohio State, so my family and I watched the game. Ohio State was dominating and we ended up winning huge,” Jack Vorreuter, a second-year in finance, said. “To me, it seemed like the turning point of where competition with Michigan wasn’t a concern, which I loved.”

The Buckeyes have won the last eight meetings with the Wolverines, which is one away from tying the longest streak in the rivalry. Michigan currently owns that title with nine victories spanning from 1901-1909.

The Buckeyes had a chance last year to tie the record, but during a COVID-19-stricken season, the game was canceled due to Michigan’s inability to field a team for the matchup.

While there is definitely disappointment about last year’s matchup from students, the return of a full season with full stadiums has given many students and fans the opportunity to cheer on the Buckeyes in person.

Some fans even plan to travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to see the Buckeyes live, surrounded by the maize and blue.

“This will be my first time seeing this matchup in person,” Shafer said. “Even if we are all the way up in the nose bleeds, I’m just excited to see the sea of scarlet and gray in the Big House and watch that showdown in person for the first time.”