Three people, including one Ohio State student, were robbed at gunpoint on West Oakland Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The group was approached by a car and a man got out of it, pointed a gun at the group and demanded their belongings, according to a neighborhood safety notice.

The notice stated the suspect then got back into the car — which a woman was driving — before fleeing towards Neil Avenue.

The car was a silver sedan with the license plate JEK7021. It is listed as stolen.

No injuries were reported, the notice stated.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.