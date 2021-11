A robbery occurred at the CVS at 1634 Neil Ave. around 4 p.m. Sunday.

An unknown male entered the store holding a knife and demanded money from the register, according to a public safety notice. The suspect then fled north on Neil Avenue and east on 11th Avenue on a bicycle. No injuries were reported.

The safety notice included images of the suspect from surveillance cameras. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-292-2121.