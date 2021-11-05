When she was born, Taylor Thierry was destined to have immense talent in any sport.

The guard’s father, John Thierry, played in the NFL for the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons, while her mother played volleyball at the University of Oklahoma.

Both Thierry and her twin sister Haley, who is on Youngstown State’s women’s basketball team, have performed at a high level in their careers. Thierry pointed to how she was brought up.

“My parents have enforced the idea that working consistently and hard is important to reach your goals,” she said. “I need to continue to improve my game and to work hard because there’s other people that are working just as hard as me.”

Now, Thierry enters her freshman year in Ohio State women’s basketball, looking to continue to follow in her parents’ athletic footsteps.

At Laurel High School in Cleveland, Thierry put together an impressive statline year after year, with her best coming during her senior season as she won the Ohio Division II Player of the Year.

Thierry’s offense, in tandem with her sister’s defense, led Laurel to a state tournament appearance during the 2020-21 season.

Ohio State women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff said Thierry caught his eye due to how well she would play in his schemes and how she can make any team better.

“She’s an exceptional athlete who I knew would really fit well in our system,” McGuff said. “She just makes a lot of really positive things happen on the court for the team.”

Thierry performed well in high school not only on the court, but in the classroom and her community as well.

As a senior, Thierry had a 4.0 GPA and was a volunteer at her local congregation.

Thierry is studying architecture at Ohio State and already has experience in the field. In high school, she had an internship with Bialosky Cleveland, an architectural firm.

Thierry said her parents had an immense impact on her work ethic both on and off the court.

“I definitely think it’s helped me become the person I am today,” Thierry said. “I think that our parents have allowed us to have a good work ethic and just focus on our athletics and, obviously, our academic careers.”

Ohio State comes into this season off a No. 22 finish last year, yet it did not play in the Big Ten or NCAA tournaments due to a self-imposed postseason ban.

With the season approaching, the team hopes for an even better season this year, and although Thierry may not start for the team, she will no doubt be part of that improvement.

Thierry has worked out with the team during the offseason, and her coach and teammates have been impressed with her performance thus far.

Senior forward Braxtin Miller said Thierry has been a great teammate so far, and veterans on the team want to do their best to mentor the new player.

“The more confidence she has, the more that she could really be unstoppable,” Miller said. “I think we’re just trying to remind her that she’s awesome and just help her out.”

So far, Thierry has lived up to her expectations, but there is still work to be done.

As Thierry moves through Ohio State’s basketball program and grows as a player, she can become a focal point of the Buckeyes’ offense.

“She’s picking up things pretty quickly because she’s a bright kid,” McGuff said. “I really enjoyed what I’ve seen so far. I think she’s got a very bright future.”