On the eve of Ohio State women’s basketball’s regular season opener against Bucknell, the team was dealt a significant blow to its starting backcourt.

Junior guard Madison Greene — the Buckeyes’ projected starting point guard — will miss the entire 2021-22 season after suffering a knee injury that will require surgery, according to a press release.

The Pickerington, Ohio, native was one of Ohio State’s top backcourt producers last season — finishing third on the team in scoring with 13.4 points per game and first in assists per game with 4.3.

Greene also started in the first 15 games for the Buckeyes before missing the final five games of the season with a presumptive positive COVID-19 test. Head coach Kevin McGuff’s team went 1-4 in her absence.

“We are incredibly disappointed for Madison that she will not have the opportunity to impact us on the court this season,” McGuff stated in the release. “We will certainly miss her ability to lead and to make those around her better. With her incredible work ethic, I have no doubt she’ll make a full recovery.”

Greene’s season-ending injury comes just days after McGuff announced another member of the backcourt — Oregon transfer and senior guard Taylor Mikesell — was granted eligibility by the NCAA to play in the 2021-22 season

Without Greene, the Buckeyes’ backcourt will be led by senior guard Braxtin Miller and junior guard Jacy Sheldon — who each averaged double-digits in scoring last season.