After spending an entire offseason with her eligibility in question, Taylor Mikesell wasted no time getting involved in the Buckeyes’ fast-paced offense.

Just 19 seconds into the game, the senior guard dribbled to the right side of the floor and elevated for a mid-range jumper, giving No. 17 Ohio State its first points of the season and the Massillon, Ohio, native her first basket as a Buckeye.

Mikesell’s first-quarter jumper catapulted her to a productive night on the offensive end, as she buried four threes in eight attempts and scored 14 points, the second highest on the team.

Although this was her first game played in a scarlet and gray jersey, Mikesell’s immediate impact on the offense was no surprise for her teammates. Senior guard Jacy Sheldon said the Oregon transfer has impressed the team with her unique scoring and shooting abilities throughout the offseason.

“She’s one of the best shooters I have ever played with,” Sheldon said. “So everytime she shoots the ball I have confidence in it. When she’s making shots, we all gain confidence.”

Mikesell’s impressive debut came just days after she was ruled eligible by the NCAA to compete for the Buckeyes this season. The senior guard said she was caught off guard when head coach Kevin McGuff delivered the news at practice Saturday.

“Coach McGuff actually came in and told us at practice, and it sounded like he was going to give us bad news that somebody was in trouble or something, so we were all getting nervous,” Mikesell said. “So then he gave me the news and everybody kind of jumped on me.”

Coming off the ecstasy of Saturday’s practice, Mikesell said her first basket in Wednesday’s 71-48 victory allowed her to calm down and play like the elite scorer she is capable of.

“It felt great,” Mikesell said, “I didn’t get a chance to play in the exhibition game because I wasn’t cleared yet. So it was nice seeing that first one go through.”

With her emotions in check, the 5-foot-11 senior said she relied on the trust and confidence her coaches have given her during the offseason to shoot without hesitation from three.

“Coach McGuff and coach Wes [Brooks] just tell me to keep shooting.” Mikesell said. “I have the mindset that if you miss four, the next four are going to go in. I saw one go in and we came out here and shot it after halftime.”

Although she was uncertain of her eligibility for this season up until Saturday, Mikesell said she was still able to build chemistry with her teammates and assimilate herself with McGuff’s offense by spending time with the team during practices and scrimmages.

“I had been practicing with them every single day so I have been able to be with them every day,” Mikesell said. “With the exhibition game, just being able to cheer them on and see the game from a different perspective on the bench. I think coming in there was pretty seamless.”

McGuff, who will look for more backcourt production after his team lost junior guard Madison Greene to a season-ending knee injury, said after Wednesday’s game that Mikesell’s performance gave him and his team a glimpse of just how productive she can be for the team.

“[Mikesell was] really good,” McGuff said. “ I think she will continue to get better and grow in our system. I thought it was a good start for her.”