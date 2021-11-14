The No. 10 Ohio State women’s volleyball team won 3-1 over Northwestern on the road for the Buckeyes’ 10th conference win of the season.

Northwestern (11-15) entered the match with a 6-8 record in the Big Ten Conference, which put them at 10th place in the standings. Ohio State (20-5) led the all-time series 56-24 against Northwestern and were 22-13 when playing Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois.

It was back-and-forth in the first set until Ohio State took a narrow 12-11 lead from a kill by sophomore middle blocker Rylee Rader. However, Northwestern responded with a 9-2 run with help from a service run by senior libero Megan Miller to force an Ohio State timeout, 20-14.

After the timeout, the Wildcats widened their lead with a kill by junior outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara, 23-16. The Buckeyes responded with a 5-1 run with help from a block by sophomore opposite hitter Emily Londot and Rader, 24-21. However, Northwestern was able to take the set, 25-21.

The start of the second set was point-for-point before Ohio State went on a 5-0 run to give the Buckeyes a 15-10 lead. However, the Wildcats cut down Ohio State’s lead to one-point after back-to-back kills by Thomas-Ailara, 17-16. The Buckeyes fought back to go up 19-16 and force a Northwestern timeout.

Following the break, the Wildcats tied the set up at 19-all after another service run by Miller. Ohio State scored three unanswered points to force a Northwestern timeout, 22-19, but the Wildcats had the next two points to force a Buckeye timeout, 22-21. However, Ohio State was able to close out the second set 25-23 from a kill by senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales.

Ohio State came out strong in the third set and only gave up its lead once the entire set at 8-7. Following Northwestern’s one-point edge, a block by freshman middle blocker Arica Davis and senior setter Josie Vondran forced a Wildcats timeout, 11-8.

After the timeout, Ohio State continued to roll and went up 21-16 after a kill by Davis. Northwestern fought back with a kill by junior outside hitter Hannah Lesiak, but Ohio State was able to take set three off of an ace by Londot, 25-19.

The Buckeyes started off strong again in set four with an ace by defensive specialist Hannah Gruensfelder for an early 5-2 lead. A block by Londot and Davis forced Northwestern to take a timeout at 10-6. Back-to-back service aces by defensive specialist Charlotte Cronister helped Northwestern gain some momentum, but a 5-1 run forced another Wildcat timeout, 15-10.



Ohio State widened its lead after the timeout with a kill by Vondran, 21-14. Northwestern fought back with a kill by sophomore setter Alexa Rousseau, but multiple attack errors gave Ohio State the match, 25-16.

Ohio State will take on No. 25 Illinois Sunday at 1 p.m. in Champaign, Illinois.