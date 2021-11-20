The No. 10 Ohio State women’s volleyball team won 3-1 against University of Iowa in a show of spectacular front court and back court defense Friday.

Iowa (5-22) entered the match with a 3-13 record in the Big Ten Conference, which put them in 13th place in the standings. Ohio State (22-5) held a 66-12 lead in the all-time series against Iowa and was 34-6 when facing the Hawkeyes in Columbus.

“We definitely had our ups and downs throughout the night, but overall I think it was a good team win,” junior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales said. “Iowa fought hard tonight. They played some great defense, so it was a good win for us.”

Ohio State took an early 6-2 lead in set one from a 3-0 service run by Gonzales. The Hawkeyes were able to climb back within one point, but a 6-2 run by the Buckeyes forced Iowa to take a timeout, trailing 13-8.

After the timeout, the Buckeyes kept the momentum from an ace by senior defensive specialist Hannah Gruensfelder to go up 16-9. The Hawkeyes fought back with a solo block from senior middle blocker Hannah Clayton, but Ohio State was able to take the first set, 25-15.

Iowa opened the second set fast, after a block by senior middle blocker Amiya Jones and freshman opposite hitter Toyosi Onabanjo helped the Hawkeyes take a 6-3 lead. It was back-and-forth until the Buckeyes pulled ahead after a kill by Gonzales to go up 13-11.

A kill by sophomore opposite hitter Emily Londot widened the Buckeyes lead and forced Iowa to take a timeout, 18-14. Following the break, both teams exchanged a hitting error before Ohio State won the next six points to win set two, 25-15.

Ohio State started off strong in set three with back-to-back blocks to go up 5-1, but tough defense by the Hawkeyes pulled Iowa within two-points, 7-5. A solo block and service ace by Jones helped the Hawkeyes tie the set at 11-all. However, a spectacular dig by junior libero Kylie Murr gave the Buckeyes momentum to pull ahead, 14-13.

Back-to-back kills by senior opposite hitter Courtney Buzzerio helped Iowa take the two-point edge, 17-15. Another solo block by Clayton widened the Hawkeyes lead and forced Ohio State to take a timeout, 20-17. A rally won by Iowa gave the Hawkeyes the momentum they needed to take set three, 25-22.

The Buckeyes got off to another quick start in set four after a service ace by Murr, 5-1. Three kills by Buzzerio and an amazing dig by junior libero Mari Hinkle tied the set at 6-all. However, back-to-back kills by Rader helped pull Ohio State ahead, 12-9. A 4-2 run by the Buckeyes put Ohio State ahead 16-12 and forced Iowa to take a timeout.

A dynamic kill by Rader out of the timeout continued the Buckeyes momentum and forced Iowa to take another timeout, 20-12. The Hawkeyes fought back with two kills and an ace by Jones, but the Buckeyes block was not letting anything else through. Ohio State took the match 25-16.

“It was a great environment and it was family night, so we wanted to play not only for our fans, but for our family,” Rader said. “I think that even though we went four sets, it was a hard fight for both teams.”

The Buckeyes look to stay disciplined as they prepare for a revenge match against No. 15 Penn State Sunday, head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said.

“It’s going to be how disciplined we are with the scouting report and our game plan, and last time we played them I don’t think we were great with that,” Oldenburg said. “This time we need to have that preparation and that mindset going into it”

Ohio State will next take on No. 15 Penn State Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Covelli Center.