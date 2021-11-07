The Ohio State women’s volleyball team won 3-0 over No. 9 Nebraska Saturday at the Covelli Center in a show of vengeance after Thursday’s home loss to Minnesota.

Nebraska (17-6) entered the match with a 11-2 record in the Big Ten Conference, which tied them for first place with No. 4 Wisconsin in the standings. Ohio State (19-5) trailed Nebraska 8-16 in the all-time series and were 1-8 against the Huskers when playing in Columbus.

“There was a fire in their eyes after that Minnesota loss, so it was like, ‘How are we going to respond?’ They did a fantastic job of that.” head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said. “That is the way we need to play from now on and I think now that they are feeling it, it’s going to be that new standard.”

Ohio State took the first lead in set one after back-to-back overpass kills forced an early Nebraska timeout, 7-3. Out of the break, the Buckeyes’ 5-0 run was stopped by a kill from junior outside hitter Madi Kubik, 9-4. Multiple attack errors by the Buckeyes put Nebraska within one point, 12-11, and forced Ohio State to take a timeout.

After the timeout, a kill by senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey helped Nebraska tie the set at 15-all. It was point-for-point until a kill by junior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles put Nebraska ahead 21-17 and forced Ohio State to take another timeout.

Tough serving out of the timeout by senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales helped Ohio State tie the set at 22-all and forced Nebraksa to take a timeout of its own. The Huskers had set point at 24-22, but a 2-0 run by the Buckeyes tied the set at 24-all. It was point-for-point until a solo block by Gonzales won Ohio State set one, 27-25.

A kill by freshman middle blocker Arica Davis helped Ohio State take an early lead in set two, 5-2. Back-to-back kills by Kubik brought Nebraska back to tie the set at 5-all. Both teams were fighting point-for-point until an ace by Gonzales forced Nebraska to take a timeout, 16-13.

Out of the break, Ohio State extended its lead from a block by Davis and forced Nebraska to take its second timeout, 21-17. Aggressive serving by freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez brought Nebraska within two points out of the timeout, 22-20. However, Ohio State was able to take set two, 25-21.

It was a tight start to set three until back-to-back attack errors by Nebraska put Ohio State ahead, 9-5. However, an ace by Kubik helped Nebraska tie the set at 10-all. The Huskers kept rolling with a kill by senior outside hitter Lexi Sun to go up two points at 13-11.

A kill by Rader tied the set at 15-all, but two service errors forced Ohio State to take a timeout, 19-16. Out of the break, a block by sophomore opposite hitter Emily Londot and Davis tied the set at 21-all and forced Nebraska to take a timeout. The remainder of the set was point-for-point until back-to-back kills by Rader won Ohio State the match, 25-23.

“I think we were just aggressive the whole entire game,” Rader said. “We didn’t let them take over once, and I think that starts with our serve and pass. We handled their aggressive serves really well, so that let us get good sets and good swings.”

The Buckeyes still have many tough Big Ten matches ahead, but they plan to take their energy into their future contests, Oldenburg said.

“We gotta keep grinding and we gotta keep working,” Oldenburg said. “But most importantly, it’s our mentality, and I think tonight was a good turn and we want that to continue.”

Ohio State will go on the road to play Northwestern at 7 p.m. in Evanston, Illinois, Saturday.