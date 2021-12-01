One person was shot and killed on 12th Avenue east of 4th Street around 10:40 p.m. Friday.

The victim was shot from a car and died at the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State after receiving treatment, according to the police report. When officers from the Columbus Division of Police arrived on the scene of the reported shooting, they found a blood trail and later learned that the shooting victim was a walk-in at the medical center.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crime, the report stated.

University spokesperson Dan Hedman said in an email that the university did not issue a safety notice because no student was involved and the area in which the crime occurred was “outside the established area.”

According to the Department of Public Safety’s website, a number of factors come into play when determining whether to issue a neighborhood safety notice, including whether a crime presents a “continuing threat to students and employees.” Each alert is considered on a case-by-case basis.

According to the website, university-issued notices are usually limited to crimes near central campus.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call the Columbus Division of Police Homicide Unit at (614)645-4750.

Clarification: The headline of this story was changed to reflect that the university did not issue a safety notice due to the crime occurring outside the established area for such notices. This story was also updated to state that multiple factors determine whether the university issues safety notices.