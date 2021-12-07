After a three-hour outage amid finals week, Carmen Canvas is restored Tuesday afternoon.

The Amazon Web Services server that runs CarmenCanvas and Respondus Lockdown Browser experienced an outage Tuesday, impacting students and faculty who are preparing for finals week.

According to a statement from the Office of the Chief Information Officer, users started experiencing slow load times and other errors on CarmenCanvas around 2 p.m.

Canvas said in a statement on Twitter, the hosting platform is experiencing “degraded performance” that is impacting Canvas and other products across the country, and the case is being investigated.

The Lantern asked if the university will provide extensions for students who may have been impacted by the outage and is awaiting comment. The story will be updated once that information is available.

The story was updated at 6:14 p.m. with the status of the case.