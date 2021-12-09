Local artist Shelley Dawn Johnson’s “Love Stories” caters to art enthusiasts who have a soft spot for romance.

Wanderlust Studio, located at 1603 S. 4th St., will host the Columbus native and showcase the artwork in her painting series “Love Stories” Saturday. Each month, the studio hosts a local artist to display their pieces and mingle with members of the community, but this month’s guest is different from the rest, Tiffany Wedekind, owner of the studio, said.

“Shelley is a longtime friend,” Wedekind said. “We’re very kindred spirits.”

Wedekind said she and Johnson spend a lot of time together, so when she first noticed Johnson’s passion for art, she jumped at the opportunity to host her friend in her studio.

“I came over one day, and she had this stuff around her little room, and I was like, ‘You should have an art show at my place,’” Wedekind said.

Johnson said the initial jump into painting was nerve-wracking. She said she wasn’t very artistic growing up and never considered herself to be a creative person until she became an adult.

“As I got older and I started — as an adult — doing different things, I realized that, ‘Oh my gosh, creativity is in everything you do,’ ” Johnson said. “A lot of it is inhibition and fear that keeps people from trying new things because they think they’re going to suck, so they don’t do it. So as I lost that inhibition and fear, I was more willing to try new things.”

Johnson said she began her painting career within the last year as a distraction from her stressors and as a way to try something new.

“It really just started where I was going to paint more frequently and take it a bit more seriously as of the last 12 months,” Johnson said. “I still consider myself very new, but I’d actually started painting just very here and there a couple years ago.”

After some experimentation with different styles and landscapes, Johnson said she became enamored with capturing love. From there, she said she went on to create a series of romantic paintings titled “Love Stories,” which will be on display at the gallery.

Johnson said the most magical part about her “Love Stories” paintings is that each one features the silhouette of a couple placed in front of a different, detailed scene.

“It seems so simple, these figures of love stories, but it stirs up emotion, really gets people thinking, and they connect to that sort of thing,” Wedekind said.

Keeping romance in mind, Johnson said she hopes those who attend the gallery event will be able to feel the magic of love.

“I’m telling people, just come and fall in love,” Johnson said. “Bring your significant other, fall in love again, or come single and find someone.”

Staying with the theme of a romantic evening, Wedekind said the event will offer champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries. Johnson and Wedekind said they both hope attendees will see the “Love Stories” showcase as a chance to mingle and enjoy the night.

“There’s no dress code to it, but I would love to see people dress up,” Johnson said. “You know, just have a night out where they just feel that energy, where they just feel good about themselves.”

Johnson said her artwork will be for sale at Wanderlust Studio during the free event Saturday from 6-9 p.m., along with her book, “My Secret Escape.”