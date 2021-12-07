Ohio State senior midfielder Emma Goldean will receive end-of-the-year honors as she finished up her final season for the Buckeyes field hockey team. Goldean was named to the 2021 National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division I Senior Team following the field hockey season.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native has played in 72 career games and started 69 times. She’ll end her collegiate career with 13 goals, 12 assists and 38 points, being the active leading scorer on the team.

“I’ve been putting in the work,” Goldean said. “It’s really cool to see it paid off with the recognition.”

Before her Ohio State career, Goldean attended and competed for Providence Day High School, becoming a four-year letter winner and two-time MVP. She set the school record in career assists and single-season assists while being named to the North Carolina all-state teams in her junior and senior seasons.

She was also a 2017 Max Field Hockey Mid-Atlantic All-Region second team member during her senior season.

Since arriving on campus in 2018, Goldean has been one of the hardest workers head coach Jarred Martin said he’s ever seen.

“She was our best player consistently throughout the season,” Martin said. “Being her senior year, she was going to make the most out of everything that came within the season.”

From her first practices freshman year, Goldean said she has appreciated Martin’s coaching and his dedication to the team.

“Jarred has always been in my corner. He’s always been a great coach and has always wanted the best for us,” Goldean said. “He loves to challenge us and gives all the unconditional support.”

Goldean, along with the rest of the seniors on the team, knew this season would have to mean more after a shortened season due to the pandemic. Ohio State played five fewer regular-season games last season in a Big Ten Conference-only schedule.

Even through the shortened season, the Buckeyes made the Big Ten Tournament and made it to the championship before losing to rival Michigan. Goldean was named to the all-tournament team from the season.

“With the shortened COVID season, this year we wanted to come out and prove how hard we’ve worked,” Goldean said. “We made it so far last year in a weird season, and we wanted to show we could still play that well.”

Along with being named an NFHCA Division I Senior Team member, Goldean was also named to the NFHCA All-West Region team and All-Big Ten second-team honors.

“If you’re getting recognized in the Big Ten, which has been one of the best conferences this year, you know you’re one of the best in the country,” Martin said. “It says a lot about her character, the time and effort that she puts in as a leader.”

While Ohio State had plenty of success during her tenure, Goldean said her favorite memories are from off the field.

“My favorite moments were team bonding, especially when traveling to locations like Boston or Chicago,” Goldean said. “I love when we go to museums or parks. It builds up excellent team chemistry and moments I’ll never forget.”

With her time on the team wrapped up, Goldean said her biggest advice is to take nothing for granted.

“Take the extra sessions, do the extra weightlifting,” Goldean said. “You don’t want to leave with any regrets after your collegiate years.”