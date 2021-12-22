Following a season in which he earned All-Conference and All-American honors, Ohio State graduate defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was named the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Wednesday.

Garrett, who is of Samoan descent, is the ninth recipient of the award since its creation in 2014. The Las Vegas native beat out six other finalists for the honor including Maryland redshirt sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and Oregon freshman linebacker Noah Sewell.

“I’m very blessed and honored to be receiving this award,” Garrett said. “To all the young Polynesian athletes on the islands, I hope this inspires you to do great things — not only in your respective sport but in your communities.”

Garrett racked up 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks in 2021.