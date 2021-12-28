Graduate defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, senior wide receiver Chris Olave and junior offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere will opt out of playing in the Rose Bowl, all three announced on Twitter Monday.

The trio will join junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson as the first four Buckeyes to withdraw their participation from Saturday’s game against the Utes, as Wilson announced Monday he will enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

Garrett became one of Ohio State’s six captains during fall camp. He posted a second-straight All-American season in 2021, tallying 22 tackles and team-highs of seven tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

The Las Vegas native — who is also of Samoan descent — earned Polynesian College Football Player of the Year honors, becoming the first Buckeye to be named since the award’s inception in 2014. Across his five seasons, Garrett totaled 62 tackles, 7.5 sacks and touchdowns by way of a pick six in 2020 and scoop-and-score this season.

Olave leaves Ohio State as the program’s career-leader in touchdown receptions with 35. He caught 13 of those this season, as he finished his First Team All-American and All-Big Ten campaign with 936 receiving yards and 65 receptions.

Among other program ranks, Olave is third with 176 receptions and fifth with 2,711 receiving yards during his four-year career.

Petit-Frere, who graduated this fall, emerged as a staple for Ohio State’s offensive line this season. He held down the right tackle position opposite fellow graduate lineman Thayer Munford in 2020, before moving over to the left side when Munford slid inside to guard in 2021.

He started all 12 games this season, bringing his total to 20 throughout four seasons at Ohio State.