Ohio State has played a gauntlet of stout defenders this season, with names such as Aidan Hutchinson and Micah McFadden on its list of star defensive opponents.

Another distinct challenge for the Buckeyes approaches Saturday in the form of Utah junior linebacker Devin Lloyd. Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud emphasized the importance Lloyd has on Utah’s solid defense.

“They do a lot of good things. No. 0, Devin Lloyd, he does a great job,” Stroud said. “He is an all-world player. He can play the game.”

Lloyd is a jack of all trades on the Utah defense, making an impact against the run and pass while also being an adept edge rusher when called upon.

In 2021, Lloyd racked up a team-high 106 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Against the pass, the Chula Vista, California, native collected four interceptions while breaking up six passes.

With his strong play in the regular season, Lloyd collected plenty of national recognition and accolades including the 2021 Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said Lloyd is “a special football player” and the Utes can tailor their defensive game plans around his skillset.

“He’s the best defender that’s ever come through the University of Utah, at least in the modern era,” Whittingham said. “He’s a guy that really can do it all. He’s got the size, the strength, the speed, the agility that all the big-time players have.”

Lloyd’s fantastic regular season was bookended by a stellar performance in the Pac-12 Championship, where he earned the game’s MVP award behind seven tackles and an interception.

His efforts in that game helped the Utes hold then-No. 10 Oregon to just 10 points — seven of which came in garbage time — and their first Pac-12 title in program history.

As the centerpiece of a Utah defense that helped the Utes to their first ever Rose Bowl appearance, Lloyd said this has been a special season for him.

“It’s the things that when you come here on a visit you dream of, you want to make happen. You want to be remembered in Utah history,” Lloyd said. “So to put myself in that position along with everybody on the team, you know, I can vouch for them saying it’s something we’ll remember for the rest of our lives.”

Lloyd led Utah’s defense to the pinnacle of the Pac-12, allowing just 20.5 points and 317.4 yards per game — both of which are conference bests.

Outside of his play on the field, Lloyd has been regarded as one of the Utes’ primary leaders — being named a captain for the last two seasons.

Utah junior wide receiver Britain Covey said Lloyd’s leadership has been imperative during the Utes’ historic season and his energy provides the team with a jolt when needed.

“[Who] gets the team the most hyped? I would probably say when he gets hyped, it’s Devin Lloyd for sure,” Covey said. “There’s no question in my mind who the leader of our team is, the overall leader, and that’s Devin Lloyd.”

While Lloyd terrorized opposing offenses all season, Ohio State will provide a difficult challenge for the consensus All-American. The Buckeyes boast the best offense in the country, producing national-bests of 551.1 yards and 45.5 points per game.

Lloyd pointed to the big-play ability of Ohio State’s offense as something that makes it difficult to slow down.

“They’re a team that’s so well-rounded. They’re very good at running the ball, but definitely will take the top off of you as well. I just say they’re a complete offense really,” Lloyd said. “They have the players who can get it done, good coaching. You can tell they’re very technically sound with what they do.”

Although Lloyd can wreak havoc against any offense, Ohio State graduate offensive tackle Thayer Munford said the Buckeyes do not fear him.

“He knows his plays. He knows what to do. I give all respect to him,” Munford said. “He’s coming into this game very big and stuff, big on the media side, and getting attention from us as players, of course, but also at the same time, we’re not going to bow down to him.”