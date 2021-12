After an idle conference championship weekend for the Buckeyes, Ohio State rose one spot to No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff Rankings Sunday.

This is Ohio State’s first time missing the playoffs since 2018, as it finds itself behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Cincinnati and No. 5 Notre Dame.

The Buckeyes will find out who their bowl opponent is later in the afternoon, as the New Year’s Six will be unveiled around 2:30 p.m.