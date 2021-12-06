For the third time in four seasons, an Ohio State Buckeye will travel to New York City for the Heisman Trophy presentation.

Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud received one of four nominations for the most outstanding player in college football. The first-year starter earned First Team All-Big Ten honors and swept Big Ten Freshman, Quarterback and Offensive Player of the Year.

Stroud led the Big Ten with 3,182 passing yards and 38 touchdowns, starting 11 of Ohio State’s 12 games.

Alongside Stroud, Michigan senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh redshirt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett and Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young rounded out the four finalists. Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith collected the Heisman in 2020.

Stroud joined former gunslingers Justin Fields and Dwayne Haskins as the three Buckeyes quarterbacks to receive nods to New York in the last four years. Haskins and Fields finished in third place in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Fields also finished seventh in voting in 2020.

The Heisman Trophy will be presented Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.