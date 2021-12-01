Following a Heisman Trophy-contending freshman campaign, C.J. Stroud took home multiple Big Ten honors Wednesday.

The redshirt freshman quarterback was named the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year, Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year and Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year by the conference. Stroud was also named to the All-Big Ten First Team by both the Big Ten media and coaches.

The Empire, California, native led the Big Ten in passing yards and touchdowns, respectively — throwing for 3,862 yards alongside 38 touchdowns. Stroud’s 351.1 passing yards per game rank No. 4 nationally.

Behind a trio of standout receivers, Stroud completed passes at a 70.9 percent mark, second-best in the conference behind Purdue fifth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

Stroud continues a three-year streak in which an Ohio State quarterback earns the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year after Dwayne Haskins earned the honor in 2018 and Justin Fields took it home in 2019 and 2020. When it comes to the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year, Stroud is the fifth-straight Ohio State recipient — as J.T. Barrett won it in 2016 and 2017 followed by Haskins and Fields.

Stroud currently holds the second-best Heisman Trophy odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook, trailing Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young.